Showjumping champs soar at Mortlake Showjumping Grounds

THE Caramut Riding Club brought the region’s best horsepower to the annual Western District Showjumping Championships at the Mortlake Showjumping Grounds at Tea Tree Lake over the Labour Day weekend.

The harmony and partnership between rider and horse was on display as (hundreds of riders) soared over obstacles up to 1.6 metres in height and two metres wide.

President of the Caramut Riding Club Tim Haworth said the event proved an “excellent weekend” which attracted more than 300 riders.

“The weather was ideal and we had a really good turn up,” he said.

“The competitors set a high standard, jumping to about 1.5 metres in height and riding very clean.”

Mr Haworth said entries were slightly down on an “exceptional” previous year due to other events in the state, but the event remained a success.

“We were able to attract a lot of the top riders from around the state and further afield, which was great,” he said.

“We had one Olympian and three world cup riders, but the event is also very good for local riders.

“One of the main reasons we get so many riders is the good surface at the Mortlake Showjumping Ground. We keep it watered and cared for, and it holds up with over 150 jumps per day on it.”

Mr Haworth said the competitions were tightly contested, in particular the Binnie Barclay Grand Prix, the Mini Prix and the John Barclay Memorial Junior Championship.

“I think we had about seven get through to the Binnie Barclay Grand Prix, which was very hotly contested with everyone trying to win and have a good go,” he said.

“The event is named in honour of our well-loved former president, with $2500 total class prize money, so it was very competitive.”

Mortlake local Kristy Haworth, who has been competing in the event for over a decade, claimed victory in the Mini Prix and fifth in the Binnie Barclay Grand Prix.

“It was a good weekend with nice weather and a good ground. The horses jumped really well,” she said.

“I’m very happy with the Mini Prix win and fifth in the Grand Prix, it is a really good result.

“The horse I won the Mini Prix with was owned by John Goold of Camperdown, which was such a fantastic horse to ride.”