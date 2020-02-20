About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 22 February 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Close friends: Neil Kelly and Adia Herry share an embrace during a successful event for the Disabled Surfers Association.

Surf’s up for Disabled Surfers Association of Australia group

Staff Writers

THE first event of 2020 for the Great South Coast Disabled Surfers Association branch took place earlier this month.

The Disabled Surfers Association of Australia (DSAA) provides an opportunity for those living with a disability to get out in the surf and enjoy the waves in a safe and supportive environment. 

Branch president Neil Kelly said the event was a success.

“It was one of the better events we’ve had, even though the weather was far from ideal,” he said.

“We had 48 participants, including five wheelchair participants, and had 90 volunteers to help out.

“In terms of numbers, this was close to our best yet.”

Mr Kelly said about five participants were from Terang, and one young girl was a participant from Mortlake.

“We had one participant come all the way from Sale, which is almost six hours away, so that was pretty remarkable,” he said.

The DSAA has had a Great South Coast branch since November 2015, and is considering expansion options due to the success of the events.

“It’s only the second time we’ve had two events in the one season,” Mr Kelly said.

“It’s something we want to consider expanding in the future, but probably not until next year.”

Surf’s up: Terang local Brodie Cook was one of 48 participants to ride the waves during this year’s Disabled Surfers Association of Australia event in Warrnambool. 

