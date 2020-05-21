About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 24 May 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch
Sport
Green light for sanctioned football netball training

Staff Writers

Local netballers have been given the all clear by Netball Victoria to make a return to training. 

LOCAL football clubs moved a step closer to making a training return over the weekend but whether a season will or will not go ahead still remains unclear.

AFL Victoria released a statement announcing club sanctioned training could re-start on Monday, May 25, a week earlier than their earlier proposed return of May 31.

They then released protocols and guidelines for training on Tuesday afternoon.

Under the return, clubs can train in groups of up to 10 people, with a maximum of two groups able to utilise the one ground as long as it is split into two zones.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Local footy still awaiting AFL Victoria decision

LOCAL football netball clubs were none the wiser of whether a season would go ahead in 2020 despite the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Staff Writers
14 May 2020
Sport

Georgia Wareham earns 2020/21 Cricket Australia contract

MORTLAKE export Georgia Wareham will continue to receive opportunities to grace the international stage after she was awarded a Cricket Australia national contract for season 2020/21.

Staff Writers
07 May 2020
Sport

Local football and netball leagues hoping for all clear

LOCAL football and netball leagues will get a greater idea of when a season may resume following a National Cabinet meeting in early May.

Staff Writers
30 Apr 2020
Sport

Marg and Jason Lee dominate latest Terang meeting

THE move to region-based harness racing has not slowed down trainer Marg Lee and her driver son Jason.

Staff Writers
23 Apr 2020