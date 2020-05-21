Green light for sanctioned football netball training

Local netballers have been given the all clear by Netball Victoria to make a return to training.

LOCAL football clubs moved a step closer to making a training return over the weekend but whether a season will or will not go ahead still remains unclear.

AFL Victoria released a statement announcing club sanctioned training could re-start on Monday, May 25, a week earlier than their earlier proposed return of May 31.

They then released protocols and guidelines for training on Tuesday afternoon.

Under the return, clubs can train in groups of up to 10 people, with a maximum of two groups able to utilise the one ground as long as it is split into two zones.

