Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Successful Funakoshi Karate competitors, mother and son, Jill (right) and Tobi Cole.

Sport
Locals show out at National All Styles titles

Staff Writers

THE local Funakoshi Karate tournament squad was successful in the National All Styles Championships held over two days at the Springers Leisure Centre in Keysborough last weekend.

This year’s highlights included Jill Cole qualifying to fight off in the Champion of Champions event for the first time ever, where she finished runner-up to a 23 year-old Second Dan from Queensland.

Results from November 30-December 1: 

Jill Cole - 1st and national champion in lightweight women’s black belt sparring, 1st and national champion in women’s black belt open kata, 2nd Champion of Champions, 2nd state v state sparring;

Tobi Cole - 3rd light weight men’s black belt sparring;

Will Kemp - 2nd senior advanced male state v state sparring;

Justin Glennen - 2nd 15-17yo male black belt state v state sparring.

