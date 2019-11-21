Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Mortlake Dispatch

Efforts recognised: Stalwart supporter of the Mortlake Recreation Reserve Committee of Management Judi Robertson received a surprise when she learnt the tennis and netball pavilion would be named in honour of her and her late husband Barry and celebrated the honour with her family.

Sport
New name for tennis pavilion

Staff Writers

MORTLAKE’S Judi Robertson received the surprise of a lifetime when she discovered a pavilion had been renamed to honour her and her late husband’s efforts.

The Mortlake Recreation Reserve Committee of Management revealed a new name for the tennis and netball pavilion last Thursday to honour the efforts of the stalwart pair – the Barry and Judi Robertson Pavilion.

Committee chair Jill Parker said naming the pavilion was a way to recognise the Robertsons’ efforts and achievements over the years.

“We’ve been wanting to do something for ages,” she said.

Mrs Robertson said she was “very overwhelmed and humbled” with the honour.

“It’s just amazing, it’s a bit surreal,” she said.

The Moyne Shire Council turned over the Mortlake Recreation Reserve to a Committee of Management in the 1990s.

Mr and Mrs Robertson were part of the committee and helped launch work on the pavilion in 1997, with works lasting until the early 2000s.

“We had a hell of a lot of help along the way,” she said.

The local facilities have continued to grow, with the restoration of the four courts and the committee of management transforming into a Section 86 (Local Government Act) committee of management, which includes councillors, council staff and members of the community.

