Monday, 15 June 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Matthew Craven and Pink Galahs, pictured winning together at Stawell last month, will team-up again in the Aldebaran Park Trot at Melton on Friday night. Picture supplied by Claire Weston Photography.

Sport
Pink Galahs chasing third consecutive win

Staff Writers

ECKLIN harness trainer Matthew Craven is hopeful his emerging trotter Pink Galahs can make it three successive victories at Melton tomorrow night (Friday night).

The three year-old filly is lining up for her third start since resuming from a spell in the $8000 Aldebaran Park Trot over 1720 metres at 6.02pm.

She is chasing a third straight triumph, having won first up at Stawell on May 20 before claiming victory at Melton two weeks ago.

The filly’s recent form has Craven confident of another strong performance despite conceding he expected other horses in the field to also improve on their recent runs.

He said a wide draw would also make things difficult, but he has backed Pink Galahs to feature among the placings. 

“It’s similar to what she raced in last time and it’s also similar to what Gus An Maori was in last week,” Craven said.

“She has a wide draw to contend with which makes thing tough and there are a few horses in the event which ran second and third to her and also to Gus An Maori (on June 5) that are also probably improving. 

“It’ll be tough but she seems well and all things being equal she should be in the finish.”

Craven said Pink Galahs’ strong start to its campaign had him optimistic more improvement would come from his trotter.

